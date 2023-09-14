Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi indulged into a raging war of words on corruption allegations against his wife. In response to the allegations, Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan said that she will file a defamation suit of ₹10 crore against the Congress MP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Riniki also called Congress MP's allegations as ‘slanderous campaign’ against the company with which she is associated. On Wednesday, Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the company of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife got a credit subsidy of ₹10 crore.

In response to the corruption allegation, Riniki Bhuyan released a public statement and alleged that Gogoi attacked a 17-year-old Assamese firm. His intention was to malign and defame the company which adhered to every aspect of the law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

''To protect the reputation of our hardworking employees from this slanderous campaign by MP Gaurav Gogoi, I am thereby constrained to file a case of defamation with ₹10 crore damages against him in the court of law,'' said Bhuyan Sharma in her statement released on X, formerly Twitter.

Assam CM Himanta Sarma vs Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on X The two leaders were just a corruption allegation away to indulge into an intense war of words on X, formerly Twitter. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged the involvement of Himanta Sarma's wife in receiving a credit-linked subsidy from the centre.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Gogoi tweeted, “PM Modi launched the Kisan Sampada scheme to double the income of farmers of India. But in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get ₹10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy. Are Central government schemes meant to enrich BJP ?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responding immediately to the allegation, Himanta Biswa Sarma gave clarification on the social media site.

Later in the day, Congress MP Gogoi uploaded the document of a Lok Sabha reply of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Later, the Lok Sabha reply emerged as the bone of contention between the two leaders. First Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “The reply itself clarifies the fact that the Government of India has not released any funds to the mentioned company. I want to emphasize once again that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has received or claimed any amount from the Government of India. If anyone can provide evidence to the contrary, I am willing to accept any punishment including retirement from public life." Gaurav Gogoi was quick to respond to Assam CM's post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later the two leaders also dragged family history and other past events in their verbal spat. At the end, both of them argued upon the absence of Assam CM on state assembly.

In his latest tweet, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he spent 90 minutes in state assembly on Thursday. He also mentioned the bill that was and introduced in the assembly on Thursday. He also highlighted that noone talked on the corruption case in the house.