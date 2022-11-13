Shashi Tharoor's close aide and Congress leader Salman Anees Soz hit back at the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for insinuating that the 1,072 delegates that voted for Tharoor in the Congress Presidential elections would soon join the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).
Taking to Twitter, Soz replied to Sarma's comments, "I was one of 1072 delegates who voted for @ShashiTharoor in the @INCIndia elections. We lost but internal party democracy won. If BJP was the only party left, I wouldn’t join it. It has too many bigots, cowards, and opportunists for my taste. @himantabiswa"
The Assam CM targeted the Congress over its presidential elections questioning how can Malikarjun Kharge winning the Congress presidential polls be considered a sign of internal democracy in the party. Sarma while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) said, "If Shashi Tharoor would have won, I would have said democracy has arrived in the Congress."
While answering a question about Shashi Tharoor garnering a lot of votes in the Congress Presidential elections, Sarma said "A lot of good people are there in the Congress and I am sure they will come to BJP soon. These 1000 people who voted for Shashi Tharoor, I think they will be the people who will be joining the BJP after 6 months or 1 year"
On the issue of pressure on the BJP to have elections, Sarma said, "Our party has to have elections, I don't know who will be my next President because he (JP Nadda) is there but any BJP President to be BJP President has to go through a democratic process and I am sure he will not be remote controlled and he will not be a face who can be ignored. He will always be a man of substance, he will be selected through consultations and he will not be son of leader of any big political leader"
Earlier, Shashi Tharoor had also rebuffed Sarma's claims saying "Those who show courage will never join the BJP. It is those who do not have the courage to fight might be tempted to do so"
