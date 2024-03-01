‘If BJP wins in 2024, you will collect cow dung for cooking’: Why CM Mamata Banerjee said this in Bengal's Jhargram
Mamata Banerjee issued a warning that cooking gas prices could rise to ₹2,000 if BJP wins in 2024. She set a deadline for completion of Awas Yojana houses by April and threatened government takeover if not met
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that in the event of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regaining power at the Centre after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024., there would be an escalation in the price of cooking gas cylinders to ₹2,000.