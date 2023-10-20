‘If Congress behaves like this…’: Akhilesh Yadav continues to spar with INDIA ally over MP seat sharing
Samajwadi Party fails to reach seat sharing agreement with Congress in Madhya Pradesh
The INDIA alliance was left on shaky grounds this week as the Samajwadi Party failed to reach a seat sharing agreement in Madhya Pradesh. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has dubbed the Congress stance a ‘betrayal’ and hinted at similar treatment towards the other party in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile BJP leaders asserted that the spat had shown the ‘real character of Congress’.