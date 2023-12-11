'If Dhiraj Sahu joins BJP...': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi after Amit Shah's jibe at INDIA bloc
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, in her statement, Chaturvedi argued that standing with Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu was not the same as endorsing his actions and that all of his charges would be cleared if he joined the BJP
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asserted that the opposition should not be blamed for Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's business interests after Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the INDIA bloc for remaining "silent" on the income tax seizure of over ₹200 crore.
