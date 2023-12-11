Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asserted that the opposition should not be blamed for Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's business interests after Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the INDIA bloc for remaining "silent" on the income tax seizure of over ₹200 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her statement, Chaturvedi argued that standing with Sahu was not the same as endorsing his actions and that all of his charges would be cleared if he joined the BJP.

"BJP always finds a chance to accuse; it is wrong to say that they (opposition party) are standing with him. He has been in Congress for a long time and to put his business interest's guilt on a party is wrong. Once Sahu (Dhiraj Sahu) joins the BJP, he will go through Modi's washing machine and be cleared of all the charges," she said, as reported by ANI.

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, had earlier criticized Congress for its silence on the corruption issue, stating that the party is inherently corrupt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I understand Congress is silent as corruption is in their nature, but JDU, RJD, DMK, and SP are all sitting silently. Now I understand why a campaign was run against PM Modi that agencies are being misused. It was run because there was a fear in their mind that all the secrets of their corruption would be revealed," Amit Shah told ANI.

As the crackdown by the central agency entered its fifth day, Income Tax officers conducted raids at Boudh Distilleries Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and related entities, Income Tax sleuths have recovered over ₹200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand.

(With Inputs from ANI)

