'If home minister knew a Muslim coined Quit India slogan...': Asaduddin Owaisi's dig at Amit Shah
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday while taking part in the no-confidence motion took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah's remark in Lok Sabja which he gave on Wednesday

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, said “Our Home Minister was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. I wonder if he gets to know that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word. I want to say that the kind of politics you (Central govt) are doing will harm the country. I want to ask the PM if Hindutva is more important than the country."

On Wednesday Amit Shah said he had heard the speeches of opposition leaders and had reached the conclusion that this no-confidence motion was brought only to create confusion.

On the Quit India movement's anniversary, the prime minister has given the slogan -- 'Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India and Appeasement Quit India', he said.

"Modi has ushered in a new era of politics since 2014, that of development which will lead to the creation of India of the dreams of our freedom fighters much before 2047," the home minister said.

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
