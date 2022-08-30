If honest, go to court to prove innocence: Nadda to Kejriwal on 'liquor scam'

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said that rather than talking ‘aimlessly’, he should answer the questions on the alleged liquor scam
While taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said that rather than talking "aimlessly", he should answer the questions on the alleged liquor scam.
In March 2021, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced changes in the state's excise policy, shutting all government run alcohol distributes and permitting just private players from November. He said this would support income, guarantee equitable distribution of shops and remove alcohol mafia.
The policy presently landed Sisodia in difficulty, with the CBI sending off a probe into the alleged irregularities. The charges range from aiding a chosen handful alcohol licensees at the expense of the public exchequer and installment of bribes to specific public servants.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved a confidence motion in the Delhi assembly on Monday to ensure no AAP MLA has joined the BJP.
Kejriwal said, "the current BJP dispensation is as cruel as the British, "while he also accused the BJP of using common man's money to buy MLA's by inflicting higher taxes on commodities.
Arvind Kejriwal further added, "You will see in the coming days the Jharkhand government will fall and just around that time petrol or diesel prices will go up."
Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Nadda claimed that Kejriwal was trying to divert the people's attention from the alleged scam.
"Whenever he is asked about the liquor scam and excise policy, he evades the questions. Sometimes Kejriwal claims that the Central government is trying to send his leaders to jail and sometimes he says AAP leaders are being harassed and sometimes he says something else," Nadda said.
"A massive scam has taken place in your government and the state has suffered a huge revenue loss. The press has already highlighted the liquor scam in detail. Why are you talking aimlessly? Stop talking aimlessly and make it clear why the treasure was stolen?" he added.
Nadda said nobody is above Constitution of the country.
"Why are you not following the constitutional spirit?" he asked, targetting Kejriwal.
"You first answer the queries of the investigative agencies. All the accused after detention claims he or she is innocent, honest and clean. If you have not committed any wrongdoing and are honest, go to the court and prove your minister's innocence," Nadda said.
