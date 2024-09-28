’If Jagan Reddy visits Tirumala...’: Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP chief in war of words amid Tirupati laddoo row

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his visit to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, accusing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government obstructing his visit to the temple. However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused Reddy of "spreading false information".

"Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the government obstructed his visit to Tirumala...No one has said that Reddy should not go to the temple," Naidu was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Tirupati ladoo row The war of words between Naidu and Reddy came amid reports of adulterated ghee being allegedly used for making Tirupati prasadam.

The row over the Tirupati Prasadam began after Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.

Naidu said he “will not spare anyone who hurts the sentiments and traditions of temples.”

‘If Jagan Reddy visits Tirumals…’ The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Due to recent controversies, Hindu sentiments have been hurt, and devotees are reportedly organising protests. If he [Jagan Reddy] visits Tirumala, these groups have indicated they will mobilise as well."

"Police are on duty to maintain peace and order. Why is he spreading false information on this issue? Every religion has traditions and principles that deserve respect," Naidu said.

Jagan: ‘I belong to community of humanity’ Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "Many questions have been raised about my caste. I read the Bible at home, and I respect and follow Hinduism, Islam, and Sikhism. I belong to the community of humanity."

"What does the Constitution say? If a person equivalent to the Chief Minister is not allowed into the temple, I question how Dalits will be treated," Reddy was quoted by ANI as saying.

Naidu: 'Have not obstructed any Dalit from entering temples' In response to Reddy's statement, Chandrababu Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy is not interested in submitting a declaration and that "this is why he avoids visiting Tirumala to worship Lord Balaji."

Naidu was quoted by ANI as saying that his government has "not obstructed any Dalit from entering temples, and we have never made such statements".

"I have stated that we will bring an act requiring temples to be headed by leaders of the same religion, just as churches and mosques are led by their respective heads," Naidu said.

Naidu even accused Reddy of visiting Tirumala by breaking its rules and regulations. He further hit out at Reddy, saying, “While you say you will read the Bible at home and respect other religions, it's essential to respect religious traditions and follow TTD rules and regulations. As a Hindu, I perform pooja, and when I visit a church or mosque, I respect their traditions as well. We must maintain communal harmony.”