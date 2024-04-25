If Mallikarjun Kharge wants to join BJP, I will…’ Assam CM Himanta Sarma as Congress chief writes to PM Modi
In an open letter to PM Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said he would be happy to meet him to explain the reality of the party's manifesto which is for the people of India. Assam CM reacted saying 'PM Modi can read and write English very well.'
If Mallikarjun Kharge wants to join the BJP then he should and he can come, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said while reacting to Congress president statement that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should read our manifesto first and then we can have a discussion on it".
