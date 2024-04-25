If Mallikarjun Kharge wants to join the BJP then he should and he can come, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said while reacting to Congress president statement that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should read our manifesto first and then we can have a discussion on it". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“PM Modi can read and write English very well. You (Congress) have written your manifest in both Hindi and English. Why there should be any supplementary communication?... Why there should be any meeting between Kharge and the BJP at this time?" Sarma said while speaking to ANI

“If Kharge wants to join the BJP then he should and he can come then I will go to his home and escort him. Otherwise, what is the requirement of him meeting the PM?…" Assam CM further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kharge writes to PM Modi In an open letter to PM Modi, Kharge said he would be happy to meet him to explain the reality of the Congress Nyay Patra which is for the people of India.

The letter which was shared by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on his social media platform, X, came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress over its manifesto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am neither shocked nor surprised by your language or your speeches over the last few days. It was expected that you and other leaders from your party would start speaking in this manner after you saw the dismal performance of the BJP in the first phase of the elections," Kharge said in his letter.

The Congress has been talking about the deprived poor and their rights (Nyay), he said.

"We are aware that you and your government does not have any concern for the poor and dispossessed," Kharge added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress Chief claimed that their election manifesto talks about the welfare of every section of society.

(With agency inputs)



