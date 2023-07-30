comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  'If Manipur issue is not resolved soon..,' I.N.D.I.A MPs meet governor, claim 'situation is worsening'
Back

'If Manipur issue is not resolved soon..,' I.N.D.I.A MPs meet governor, claim 'situation is worsening'

 2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST Livemint

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury warns that the unresolved Manipur ethnic conflict could pose security challenges for India.

Manipur violence: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AAP MP Sushil Gupta, JMM MP Mahua Maji and other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties addresses the media after meeting Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey (PTI)Premium
Manipur violence: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AAP MP Sushil Gupta, JMM MP Mahua Maji and other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties addresses the media after meeting Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey (PTI)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday emphasized that the unresolved Manipur ethnic conflict could potentially lead to security challenges for the nation.

As reported by PTI, a group of opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc alliance met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan, where they presented a memorandum outlining their findings and observations after their visit to the northeastern state.

 

Addressing reporters outside Raj Bhavan after the meeting, the Congress leader said, "The governor heard our observations and agreed to those. She expressed sorrow over the incidents of violence and suggested that an all-party delegation should visit Manipur to talk to people to remove mistrust among communities."

Also Read: 21 MPs from 16 parties will visit Manipur today. Details here

Chowdhury also noted that the visiting MPs will present their observations on Manipur in Parliament.

"We have requested a discussion on Manipur in Parliament as the situation is deteriorating every day," he said.

The opposition delegation of 21 MPs arrived in Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation and meet victims of the three-month ethnic riots in the state.

On the initial day of their brief and intense tour, the delegation visited multiple relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district, and Churachandpur, where they met with victims affected by the ethnic clashes.

The delegation comprises prominent leaders such as Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi, TMC's Sushmita Dev, JMM's Mahua Maji, DMK's Kanimozhi, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, RSP's N K Premachandran, JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, JD(U)'s Aneel Prasad Hegde, CPI's P Sandosh Kumar, and CPI(M)'s A A Rahim, among others.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: ‘We are INDIA, will help heal Manipur’, Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi

On May 3, Manipur witnessed a violent outbreak following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts, organized to protest against the Meitei community's request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes have resulted in the tragic loss of over 160 lives and left hundreds injured.

The Meiteis, who make up approximately 53% of Manipur's population, predominantly reside in the Imphal Valley, while the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, form 40% of the population and primarily inhabit the hill districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST
