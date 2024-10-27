’If MVA won’t keep us in alliance...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s ’no sacrifice’ call ahead of Maharashtra election

Amid a constant tussle between Samajwadi Party and Maha Vikas Aghadi over the seat-sharing formula for Maharashtra Assembly polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that there is no place for “sacrifice in politics”. If MVA doesn't keep SP in alliance for Maharashtra polls, then the party will contest elections in seats where it enjoys public support in the state, Akhilesh Yadav told ANI on Sunday.

The SP supremo said that the party will contest on those seats where it will get votes or where the party workers are active among public. He also made it clear that Samajwadi Party will not contest on those seats which will harm the alliance.

“The state (Maharashtra) president of the Samajwadi Party will decide. First, we will try to be in an alliance. But, if they (MahaVikasAghadi) won't keep us in the alliance, we will contest on those seats where we will get votes or we have our organisation working there. We will contest those seats, which will not harm the alliance. But, in politics, there is no place for sacrifice,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

MVA-Samajwadi Party seat-sharing tussle for Maharashtra polls The MVA is yet to decide upon the Samajwadi Party's long-pending demand of five seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The party has targeted the alliance multiple times for delaying a decision on SP's demand. Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Chief Abu Azmi on Saturday told ANI that if seats are not given to the party, then it will have no option but to contest alone.

“We spoke to Sharad Pawar yesterday. He said that we will decide today but I did not receive any call today. The seats which I had been demanding are being announced. I think that we are going to face betrayal like the previous two terms. Looks like they don't want to give seats to the Samajwadi Party. I don't want the MVA to break and the votes to be divided but if they don't listen to us then we won't have an option but to contest alone. I have spoken to Akhilesh Yadav. He has given me complete authority,” ANI quoted Abu Azmi.