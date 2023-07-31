‘If NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) together decide…’: Sharad Pawar2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Maharashtra Politics: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that his party, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) together are capable of bringing a change in the state.
The Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) together are capable of bringing a change in Maharashtra, said NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday. The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.
