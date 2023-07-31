Hello User
Home/ Politics / News/  ‘If NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) together decide…’: Sharad Pawar

‘If NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) together decide…’: Sharad Pawar

1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:05 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

Maharashtra Politics: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that his party, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) together are capable of bringing a change in the state.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

The Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) together are capable of bringing a change in Maharashtra, said NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday. The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Speaking at a book launch function where he shared the stage with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, Pawar claimed that it was difficult to engage with the present government in Maharashtra.

The NCP chief recalled how previous governments in Maharashtra helped in the preservation of ancient art and culture, literature, and history, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

"But it is difficult for us to engage with the present state government. But some solution will come out. If we three (MVA constituents) decide, there can be a change," he asserted.

During the event, Pawar also said the Yeshwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, which he heads, will give 50 lakh to Rajawade Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal, the group which published the books, PTI reported.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar took an oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra government. Since then, the three MVA allies shared the stage for the first time on Sunday.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan also claimed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar would be appointed as the state's chief minister replacing Eknath Shinde on 10 August.

However, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the Congress leader's claim and said that Eknath Shinde will continue to be the CM of Maha Yuti.

Last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to form the Maharashtra government and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 12:05 PM IST
