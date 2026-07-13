'If Only!': Omar Abdullah shares a 'Trump tweet' backing J&K statehood demand

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah on Monday responded to a social media post falsely attributed to US President Donald Trump that commented on the long-pending demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The post praises Abdullah and backed his demand to restore statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. "Let's bring back statehood and make J&K Great Again," the post shared by Abdullah with ‘If only’ remark read.

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Abdullah's post came a day after he sharpened his attack on the Centre over the continued delay in restoring statehood to the Union Territory. Abdullah, who has called for a protest in Delhi over the issue on 20 July, asked whether his party should "go to America and protest before (US President Donald) Trump" if its demands could not be addressed in India.

"So what do they expect us to do? Should we go to America and protest before (US President Donald) Trump or outside the White House to seek Jammu and Kashmir's statehood? We are only asking for a promise made in our own country to be honoured in our own country's capital," he said addressing a well-attended public rally at Maharaja Hari Singh Park.

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Since August 2019, when the Union government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh), the restoration of full statehood has been a primary political demand for local leaders. The Centre has promised to restore statehood.

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Also Read | Will protest at Jantar Mantar if statehood not restored: JK Dy CM Choudhary

As the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, restoring statehood is one of the core promises and objectives of his government. Local governance in a Union Territory is heavily restricted compared to a full state, with significant powers resting with the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the central government.

Trump subject of internet memes Donald Trump is frequently the subject of internet memes and fake posts depicting him making sweeping, unfiltered declarations about various global political issues.

By sharing the fake post with "If only!", Abdullah was likely expressing the collective frustration of J&K's leadership, wishing that the demand for statehood had the kind of immediate, high-profile international momentum or sudden resolution that the meme implies.

Speaking in Jammu on Sunday, Abdullah has asserted that the July 20 demonstration in Delhi will mark the beginning of a new phase in the party's campaign for statehood to the Union Territory.

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The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on 20 July.

Should we protest before Trump? Abdullah said on Sunday that the BJP constantly undermined its efforts for statehood through demonstrations in the region, in the Assembly, and is now doing the same with its protest in the national capital.

The National Confernece leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using statehood as a bait to wield as a political instrument rather than fulfilling a constitutional commitment. "If it is Modi's promise made on the soil of Katra, then it should be honoured," he said, referring to the prime minister's promise to restore statehood during the party campaign in the 2024 assembly election.

He alleged that the Centre was punishing the people of Jammu and Kashmir by withholding statehood.

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"The people of Jammu stood with the nation whenever the country faced challenges. Border districts bore the brunt of shelling, and Jammu opened its doors to those displaced by militancy. What crime have the people committed that they continue to be denied statehood?" Abdullah said.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Abdullah said that during the post-Partition violence, the father of the nation had termed Jammu and Kashmir a symbol of communal harmony. He also wondered whether the region was being penalised for upholding Hindu-Muslim-Sikh unity.

"We will continue knocking on the doors of our own nation's capital. We will continue reminding the country's leadership of the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We only ask that those promises be honoured," he said.

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We were forced to come on the roads: Omar "We were forced to come on the roads after the talks failed. The July 20 protest will be the start of our agitation in support of the demand," Abdullah said, as the strong crowd raised hands in support.

The chief minister said that despite the limitations of a Union Territory and administrative obstructions, his government is doing everything within its powers. "But our efforts are repeatedly hindered because several key departments that should be under the control of an elected government remain outside its authority," he said.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.