'If PM Narendra Modi returns to power, there will be no further elections': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that the paramount issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is to prevent India from becoming a ‘totalitarian and unitary state’.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power then India will have no further elections as the PM would transform the "electoral democracy into an elected autocracy".
