Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power then India will have no further elections as the PM would transform the "electoral democracy into an elected autocracy".

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Stalin said that the paramount issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is to prevent India from becoming a "totalitarian and unitary state".

MK Stalin said that "PM Modi’s return to power is not even beneficial for the BJP. The party will cease to exist; only Modi will remain".

When asked about BJP's campaigning in the South, Stalin said that the influence of the saffron party is waning in North India too.

"The so-called saffron surge in Tamil Nadu is a figment of imagination," Stalin added, " The people of south India will deliver a deadly blow to the BJP this time too".

On INDIA Bloc's PM face, the Tamil Nadu CM said that the country will get a "competent prime minister after June 4".

Citing the example of Dr Manmohan Singh's selection for the PM candidate, the DMK party leader said that there were many "eminent leaders in the INDIA bloc with exceptional qualities to lead the country".

Speaking on Katchatheevu island, Stalin said that if the BJP was serious about this issue then they would have retrieved the island by now. Stalin asked," PM Modi has travelled to Sri Lanka several times. Has he ever raised the Katchatheevu issue with Sri Lanka?"

"The politics surrounding Katchatheevu are mere crocodile tears for the Modi government," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister added.

Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19 in the first phase. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats. Stalin-led DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.% vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9% vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

