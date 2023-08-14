‘If Priyanka Gandhi contests Lok Sabha polls against PM Modi...’: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contests the Lok Sabha election 2024 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi , “she will win for sure". PM Modi fights from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and Sanjay Raut has claimed that the constituency wants Priyanka Gandhi. Sanjay Raut also claimed that Raebareli, Varanasi and Amethi are tough battles for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sanjay Raut said, "Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. If Priyanka Gandhi contests from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi then she will win for sure. Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. The fight for Raebareli, Varanasi, and Amethi is tough for the BJP.".

Sanjay Raut also spoke about the recent meeting between Sharad Pawar and his nephew and now Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Rubbishing the speculative reports, Sanjay Raut said Sharad Pawar will speak about the meeting soon.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has said, “If Nawaz Sharif and PM Narendra Modi can meet, then why not Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar? We get to know from the media that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar met yesterday, Sharad Pawar will speak on it soon."

“I think Sharad Pawar invited Ajit Pawar for the INDIA bloc meeting," Sanjay Raut said.

Sanjay Raut also claimed that both the Maharashtra deputy chief ministers were not happy with the current government. “Anything can happen in politics. Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and the people of Maharashtra are not happy with this current government," he added.

On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was asked about the ‘secret meeting’ with Ajit Pawar, on which he said how the meeting became a secret one while it was held at someone’s residence.

“What is wrong with meeting my nephew? How it can become secret when it was held at someone’s residence. I was there at his residence," he added.

Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar along with eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, switched over to the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-led Maharashtra government recently. Ajit Pawar later claimed of having support from several MLAs of NCP.

With help from his supporters, Ajit Pawar took the oath of office as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The state of Maharashtra also has another Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, from the BJP.

(with agency inputs)