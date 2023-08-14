‘If Priyanka Gandhi contests Lok Sabha polls against PM Modi...’: Sanjay Raut

‘If Priyanka Gandhi contests Lok Sabha polls against PM Modi...’: Sanjay Raut1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would win against PM Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election 2024 if she contests from Varanasi
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contests the Lok Sabha election 2024 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “she will win for sure". PM Modi fights from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and Sanjay Raut has claimed that the constituency wants Priyanka Gandhi. Sanjay Raut also claimed that Raebareli, Varanasi and Amethi are tough battles for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).