Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped at the Ghazipur border while trying to visit violence-affected Sambhal. Commuters expressed frustration over traffic disruptions, and tensions rose as clashes occurred between Congress supporters and locals.

Commuters shouted slogans against Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday, frustrated by traffic delays caused by barricades set up for his visit to violence-affected Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Tensions escalated on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, where a clash occurred between Congress supporters and commuters due to the severe traffic jam.

Rahul Gandhi, along with newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was prevented from continuing their journey to Sambhal and stopped at the Delhi-UP border.

A commuter stuck at Ghazipur border said, "I do not know anything why we are stopped? If he (Rahul Gandhi) is over there (other side of the road) then why is this road blocked? Why does the public have to suffer?

Rahul, Priyanka stopped from going to Sambhal Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said he was ready to relinquish his convoy and go to violence-hit Sambhal alone with the police but the authorities stopped him

Rahul Gandhi said, "We are trying to go to Sambhal, the police is refusing, they are not allowing us. As LoP, it is my right to go, but they are stopping me. I am ready to go alone, I am ready to go with the police, but they did not accept that too. They are saying that if we come back in a few days then they will let us go. This is against the rights of the LoP and against the Constitution. We just want to go to Sambhal and see what happened there, we want to meet the people. My constitutional right is not being given to me. This is the new India, this is the India to end the Constitution. This is the India to end Ambedkar's Constitution. We will keep fighting"

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Whatever happened in Sambhal is wrong. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the opposition, he has constitutional rights and he cannot be stopped like this. He has the constitutional right to be allowed to go and meet the victims. He also said that he would go alone with the UP police but they are not ready to do that either. The police have no answer. Maybe the situation in Uttar Pradesh is such that they cannot handle even this much. Why do they say so arrogantly that they have taken care of the law and order?" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi returned to Delhi after being stopped at Ghazipur border from visiting Sambhal.