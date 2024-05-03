If Rahul Gandhi wins both Raebareli and Wayanad, then…? Rival from southern constituency Annie Raja poses BIG question
Annie Raja questions the Congress' decision-making process regarding Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad and Raebareli simultaneously, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability to the voters.
Hours after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, his Wayanad rival Annie Raja cited that the Congress party should have informed the people of Wayanad of the possibility, even if it was a ‘last-minute decision’. Noting that it is a question of morality, the Communist Party of India candidate stated that Wayanad voters have the right to know that if he wins from both the constituencies, where would he resign from.