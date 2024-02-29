Sheikh Shahjahan, a local TMC leader, was arrested by West Bengal police in connection with sexual assault and land grab allegations in Sandeshkhali.

Amid tension in Sandeshkhali, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of 'sexual assault and land grab.'

"Shahjahan was arrested from Minakhan in the North 24 Parganas district," Minakhan SDPO Aminul Islam Khan told ANI and further added, "He will be produced before the Basirhat Court at 2 pm today."

Here's all you need to know about the local TMC leader, who joined the party in 2013 but became more influential than ministers in just over 10 years.

In the early years, Shahjahan used to work as a driver a helper of trekkers, collecting fares from passengers on Sandeshkhali and Sarberia routes. He gradually entered the fish trade and in no time started controlling the fish farms in the area

As his empire grew, he also started building his own army comprising village youths. He used to keep in touch with local party leaders and helped them during elections," a villager said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Growing up under the shadow of his maternal uncle and panchayat-level CPI(M) leader Moslem Sheikh, he had an initial grooming in local politics

As his popularity and power grew, he became a close aide of former state minister and TMC leader Jyoti Priya Mallick, who is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution scam. He joined TMC in 2013.

Villagers claim in no time, he became, ‘more powerful than many MLAs and ministers’

His power and popularity were evident from the fact that when ED officials came to search his house on January 5, they were attacked by a mob of 800-1,000 people.

“Such was his influence that if any villager went to the police to lodge a complaint against any TMC men, the cops would advise him to approach Shahjahan," a police official told HT and claimed that Shajahan made Sandeshkhali became free of any opposition

As many as 43 FIRs have been registered against him in the last four years

‘If he is removed, the political equation may change in the future."

He claims to be a businessman with an annual income of around ₹ 19.8 lakh and bank deposits of more than ₹ 1.9 crore. A father of three children, he owns around 43 bighas of land (worth around ₹ 4 crore) and a house in Sarberia, worth around ₹ 1.5 crore. He also owns at least 17 bikes, HT report cited.

