‘If the girl is beautiful, then...’: Maharashtra MLA categorises women into 3-sects, sparks controversy

A Maharashtra politician recently became the center of controversy after he claimed that the best-looking women do not marry a farmer's son, instead they opt for a husband with a job.

An independent MLA from Warud-Morshi Devendra Bhuyar told a gathering that a beautiful girl will not marry a person like "me and you".

He was addressing a crowd at an event in his constituency, Warud tehsil, when he made the remarks while talking about farmers' problems.

Grading women into three different sects, the MLA said, the girls in the first 2 sects do not marry men in agriculture; they either marry someone who has a job or someone who runs a grocery store or paan kiosk.

While he claimed only the third-grade women marry farmers.

"If a girl is beautiful, she will not like a person like you and me, but she will opt for a person having a job (while choosing her husband)," he said.

"Girls who are at number two," that is, who are somewhat less good-looking, prefer someone who runs a grocery shop or paan kiosk, he said.

"A number three girl would like (to marry) the son of a farmer," he said, adding that only girls who are "at the bottom of the lot" marry a boy from a farming family.

He further claimed that children born out of such a wedlock are devoid of good looks.

Notbly, Devendra Bhuyar is a supporter of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Devendra Bhuyar was slammed for his remarks.

Yashomati Thakur, Congress leader and former Maharashtra women and child development minister criticised the MLA for categorizing women and using derogatory language for them.

“Ajit Pawar and those in power should keep their MLAs under control. No one will tolerate such categorisation of women. Society will teach you a lesson,” Thakur said.