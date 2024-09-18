‘If we want democracy to survive...’: How Owaisi, Kharge, others rubbished ‘One Nation, One Election’

  • Opposition parties on Wednesday slammed Narendra Modi-led government as the Union Cabinet  approved the proposal for 'one nation, one Election'.

Published18 Sep 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.(HT_PRINT)

The opposition parties on Wednesday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led central government after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by the panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a large number of political parties across the political spectrum have actually supported the 'one nation, one election' initiative.

"Our govt believes in creating a consensus on items which affect democracy and the nation in the long run. This is a subject, a topic that will strengthen our nation," Vaishnav added.

Also Read | One Nation One Election gets Cabinet nod; bill to be introduced in Parliament

However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that 'one nation, one election' cannot work in a democracy. "Elections need to be held as and when required if we want our democracy to survive," Kharge added.

However, reacting to Kharge's remark, Vaishnaw said that, the opposition might start feeling internal pressure (about 'one nation, one election') as more than 80% of respondents who responded during consultant process have given their positive support.

In a post on X, AIMIM Chief Asadudddin Owaisi said that he has consistently opposed 'one nation, one election' because it is a solution in search of a problem. “It destroys federalism and compromises democracy, which are part of the basic structure of the constitution.”

Owaisi claimed that multiple elections aren’t a problem for anyone except Modi & Shah.

“Just because they have a compulsive need to campaign in even municipal & local body elections does not mean that we need simultaneous polls. Frequent & periodic elections improve democratic accountability,” the AIMIM chief said.

 

Also Read | ’One Nation, One Election’ to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra stated that 'one nation, one election' cannot happen as amendments will have to be made in the law and they do not have sufficient majority to amend the law.

"They do this to divert attention from their failures... The women's reservation bill was passed, but was it implemented? This is how the propaganda of 'one nation, one election' is going on ..."

 

Also Read | 10 key questions on ‘One Nation, One Election’ answered after Centre’s approval

According to PTI, the panel has recommended as many as 18 constitutional amendments, most of which will not need ratification by state Assemblies. However, these would require certain Constitution amendment Bills that would need to be passed by Parliament.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said that it is not at all practical in this country.

"They want to divert attention from present issues," Venugopal claimed.

