‘If you point a finger at us…’: Congress as BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over China claims1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Responding to the BJP attacks, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that four fingers point at them if they point one at the Congress
Congress on Sunday countered the scathing attacks launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on MP Rahul Gandhi over his ‘China has grabbed the grazing land in Ladakh’ claims. Responding to the BJP attacks, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that four fingers point at them if they point one at the Congress. He also said that his party wouldn’t let the country’s image tarnish.