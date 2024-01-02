Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the IIT-BHU sexual assault case and asked, "Thok dijiye, Sir. Is Baar Bulldozer Chalaane Mein Itni Der Kyon? (Hit them, sir. Why is it taking so long to run the bulldozer this time?)"

In post on X (formery Twitter), Moitra alleged that one of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers was involved in the "gangrape" of a Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student. She also shared the picture of the accused with Yogi Adityanath. The TMC leader said, "Wonder Ajay Bisht aka Yogi Adityanath was doing since Nov 2nd when his BJP Troll Sena aka IT cell vaanars gang -raped a woman."

Earlier on Monday, the Congress took a swipe at the BJP over the alleged involvement of its local leaders in the gang rape of a BHU student, saying the ruling party works exactly opposite of its slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters in Delhi, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza said that the truth is that it has become "Balatkaari (rapist) Janata Party" for women.

"Three people were seen clearly in the CCTV footage are Saksham Patel, Kunal Pandey, Abhishek Chauhan. They are part of the BJP IT Cell..." D'Souza was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "A 20yr old B. Tech student of IIT-BHU was abducted, stripped and sexually assaulted by 3 men on a bike in the campus in Varanasi on 2nd November. Anyone surprised that these 3 accused shameless and hateful criminals are not just BJP members but office bearers of their IT cell? The ever expanding hall of shame of the BJP continues."

IIT-BHU sexual assault case | What we know so far

A woman student was allegedly gang-raped inside the IIT-BHU campus in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on the night of November 1, PTI reported. Following the incident, hundreds of BHU students had held a protest on the campus and demanded that the entry of outsiders be banned.

According to the complainant, the woman had gone out of her hostel with a friend on the night of November 1. They were near the Karman Baba temple when three men came there on a motorcycle, forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her after separating her from her friend.

The accused then allegedly stripped the woman, made a video of her and clicked photos. They let her go after about 15 minutes and took her phone number, the complainant stated.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Information Technology Act at Lanka police station. Subsequently, the charge of gangrape was added to the FIR, police were quoted as saying.

Three people -- Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, and Saksham Patel -- were arrested in the case, said Shivakant Mishra, Station House Officer, Lanka police station.

"The person who gang-raped an IIT BHU student is none other than BJP's Kunal Pandey, convener of Mahanagar IT cell, and Saksham Patel, who is the PA of Dilip Patel (Kashi zone president of the BJP). This is the evil face of BJP. Shameful," Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai had alleged in a post on X.

