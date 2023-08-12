comScore
Immediately give proper place for construction: Mandaviya hits out at Tejashwi Yadav over AIIMS Darbhanga

 2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:17 PM IST Agencies

Responding to Yadav's claims, Mandaviya said the Modi government 'does not do politics in development but does politics of development'

Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya arrives for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi (PTI)Premium
Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya arrives for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi (PTI)

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the Modi government believes in "politics of development" and not "politics in development" while urging Bihar minister Tejashwi Yadav to provide suitable land for the construction of AIIMS in Darbhanga.

The comments come after Yadav, who holds the health portfolio in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'safed jhooth' (blatant lie) in his address earlier in the day when he spoke of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the north Bihar district of Darbhanga.

In a series of tweets on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Modi government’s intention was clear and the permission for AIIMS was given by the government in 2020.

“Dear Tejashwi ji, the Modi government does not do politics in development but does politics of development. Our intention is clear. The permission for AIIMS Darbhanga was given by the Modi government on 19 September 2020 and the first land was given by the Bihar government on 3 November 2021. After this, you came to the government and changed this place on 30 April 2023 while doing politics. The expert committee inspected the land to check the land according to the rules", he shared in a tweet.

Further, Minister Mandaviya slammed Tejashwi Yadav over the change in the land provided for construction asking him to “come out of politics."

“On May 26, 2023, the second land provided by the Government of India is not suitable for the construction of AIIMS, such a letter was sent to the Government of Bihar which is included with it. You tell me why the land was changed, in whose interest was it changed?", he added.

“What did your own MLA say in the Bihar Legislative Assembly about the unsuitable land given for AIIMS? Come out of politics and immediately give proper place for construction of AIIMS!"

Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav alleged PM Modi of taking “false credit for opening AIIMS in Darbhanga" and accused him of telling lies.

“Today the Prime Minister was taking false credit for opening AIIMS in Darbhanga. The fact is that #Bihar government has given free 151 acres of land to the Centre for its establishment and also allocated more than 250 crores for earth filling but unfortunately doing politics the Centre did not approve the construction of the proposed AIIMS. The country at least expects truth and facts from the Prime Minister but he told a blatant lie", he shared in a tweet.

Tejashwi further alleged Mansukh Mandaviya of not responding to the letter or requests over the matter.

“In the month of June, we talked to the Union Health Minister on the telephone, requested him to approve it and also wrote a letter with hope, but till date no positive action has been taken. #Bihar," Tejashwi said in his tweet.

Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 11:17 PM IST
