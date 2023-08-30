'Impact of INDIA alliance': Opposition takes aim at Modi govt after LPG price cut1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 04:52 AM IST
Narendra Modi govt cuts LPG gas prices by ₹200 per cylinder, called a 'political gimmick' by opposition.
The Narendra Modi government bestowed a ‘Raksha Bandhan gift’ upon the populace on Tuesday, cutting LPG gas prices by ₹200 per cylinder. While the move has been lauded by lawmakers from the BJP-led NDA, members of the INDIA alliance dubbed it a ‘political gimmick’ ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.