The Narendra Modi government bestowed a 'Raksha Bandhan gift' upon the populace on Tuesday, cutting LPG gas prices by ₹200 per cylinder. While the move has been lauded by lawmakers from the BJP-led NDA, members of the INDIA alliance dubbed it a 'political gimmick' ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“Till now, only TWO meetings have been held in the past TWO months by the INDIA alliance and today, we see that LPG prices have gone down by ₹200. This is the impact of the INDIA alliance," cheered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet.

"This is the pressure...After the second meeting, they have reduced the prices by ₹200...When everything is finalised, then you will see the strength (of the alliance)…" echoed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

ALSO READ: 'Every sister of mine…': PM Modi extends Rakhi greetings after LPG price cut Others including NCP leader Supriya Sule batted for a far steeper price cut, asserting that the Modi government had never thought about inflation over the past four and a half years.

“This is 'jumla' government. What will happen by decreasing ₹200? Which sister will benefit from it? When our government was in power, the prices were ₹400 per cylinder. Today, it is ₹1150. They should have decreased the prices by ₹500 or ₹700," she said.

Meanwhile Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dubbed it an 'election gift' to shore up votes. Taking to X (nee Twitter) Kharge said the ruling government had started distributing election gifts as soon as votes started decreasing. He also accused the Modi government of looting the hard-earned money of the people.

From Wednesday, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder stands reduced by ₹200 across the country. This across-the-board reduction is in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of ₹200 per cylinder to Ujjwala households.

(With inputs from agencies)