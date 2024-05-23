'Impressed by PM Modi's policies': Ex-Punjab minister Harminder Singh Jassi quits Congress, joins BJP
Former Punjab minister Harminder Singh Jassi joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar at BJP headquarters at DDU Marg in New Delhi on Thursday, May 23.
Former Punjab minister Harminder Singh Jassi quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata party on Thursday, just ahead of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. His decision to join the BJP came days before Punjab goes to the polls in Phase 7.