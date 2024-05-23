Former Punjab minister Harminder Singh Jassi quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata party on Thursday, just ahead of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. His decision to join the BJP came days before Punjab goes to the polls in Phase 7.

Jassi joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar at BJP headquarters at DDU Marg in New Delhi on Thursday, May 23.

After joining the BJP on Thursday, former Congress leader Jassi said, “I have been looking at his (PM Modi) policies for many years now. He developed the country and improved India’s image all over the world. I have joined the BJP today, inspired and impressed by PM Modi's policies..."

In Punjab, voting for all of it 13 Lok Sabha constituencies will take place in a single phase, with the seventh and final phase on June 1 seeing voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies.

This year, the Lok Sabha polls began on April 19 for 102 seats spread across 21 states. Following this, Phase 2 was held on April 26 and the third Phase will be held on May 7, involving 94 seats across 12 states.

Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls is slated to be held on May 13, involving 96 seats and Phase 5 is scheduled to be held on May 20 for 49 seats, while Phase 6 is set for May 25 covering 7 states on 57 seats.

In the sixth phase to held on May 25, as many as 58 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories will be up for election, including all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

