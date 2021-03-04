Imran Khan government in Pakistan at risk after shock setback

While the final tally of the 100-seat Senate isn’t out yet, Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party is the single largest party in Senate with at least 26 seats, according to a report in the Dawn newspaper. But his ruling coalition is still likely to fall short of a majority in the 100-member upper house needed to push through crucial legislation, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, said on television Wednesday.