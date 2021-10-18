In a first, India, US, UAE, Israel foreign ministers to meet Monday

The coming together of the new “Quad" has been helped by the 2020 Abraham Accords - signed between the US, UAE and Israel in August 2020. Israel and the UAE normalised ties in September 2020, transforming the geo-political map of the Middle East. While the pact to normalise Israeli-UAE ties helped bring diplomatic recognition to the Jewish state and more economic opportunities for the UAE (with some promise from the US to allow Abu Dhabi shop for advanced American military hardware if media reports are to be believed), there is also the common adversarial position vis a vis Iran that cements the pact. Since the signing of the Abraham Accords, Israel has established diplomatic ties with Bahrain as well.