In a bid to provide equal opportunities to the Hindi medium students, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to make the medical and engineering courses bilingual. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country that will offer medical education (MBBS) and engineering courses in Hindi.

"Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country where medical education and engineering studies will be done in Hindi also. Our talented students fail to get equal opportunity due to lack of expertise in the English language," said Chouhan while addressing an event in Rewa.

Further, CM Chouhan vowed that after agriculture, his government will make Madhya Pradesh the number one state of India in the businesses and industries as well.

"We have made Mukhyamantri Udyami Kranti Yojana, which is starting in April. Under this, every year at least one lakh sons and daughters will be given a loan of ₹1 lakh to ₹50 lakh to start their own businesses. Banks will give loans and the state government will take its guarantee," he added.

The Chief Minister also announced that soon, airport construction will begin in Rewa for which formalities are being completed by the state government.

"Air facilities will be expanded in Rewa. The Central Government has approved the budget for the expansion of the airport in Rewa. We will make an airport here after completing all the formalities so that investors can come here and work to enrich this land," he said.

