In a first since 2004, Lok Sabha passes Motion of Thanks on President's address without PM's response

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's address without the customary reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid vociferous protests by the opposition, PTI reported.

The incident marks the first time since 2004 that the Motion of Thanks on the President's address has been cleared without a response from the Prime Minister. Only three MPs were able to deliver their speeches.

In 2004, then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was unable to respond to the budget debate.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla put the opposition amendments to the Motion of Thanks to a vote, which were rejected.

The Speaker then read out the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to both Houses of Parliament on 28 January, which was passed by a voice vote, amid sloganeering by the opposition members.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2:00 PM.

Uproar in Parliament The Upper House witnessed a heated exchange between Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leaders after the former accused the government of preventing Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi from speaking in the Lower House.

The Opposition has been protesting the Centre, claiming Rahul Gandhi was barred from addressing the Lok Sabha regarding former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to respond in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

As reported by ANI, speaking about Union Minister JP Nadda's term 'abodh' in reference to LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “He should be allowed to speak. Is this a way to talk about anyone? What are they scared of? That he will quote from a book? Or are they scared of the Epstein files? Or that we will question them on this deal ( US-India trade agreement)?”

Speaking to reporters at the parliament premises, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, “In a parliamentary democracy, the Leader of the Opposition has a right to speak and initiate debate, which is completely denied in this House. Our single point agenda is that the LoP has to be allowed to speak…”

Venugopal later added, “The real fact is that the farmers of India are very concerned about this deal (US-India trade agreement). India has been compromised with this deal.”

Kharge also sought to underscore that the Lok Sabha was not functioning smoothly, saying both Houses of Parliament are pillars of democracy and accusing the ruling party of undermining democratic processes.

His allegations were strongly contested by members of the ruling party. When Kharge attempted to quote from former Army chief MM Naravane’s unpublished book, treasury bench members objected.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “The LoP should be allowed to speak, and what is more, is that what he is quoting is already in the public domain. All he wanted to do was make his point. By raising such a big objection and not allowing him to speak, a much larger problem has been created.”

Amid the commotion, MPs from several opposition parties — including the Congress, TMC, AAP, CPI and CPI(M) — staged a walkout.