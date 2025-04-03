In Bangkok, PM Modi mourns earthquake victims - ‘on behalf of the people of India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mourned the deaths in the recent earthquake in Thailand. The prime minister expressed his thoughts during his visit to Thailand.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the people of India, I deeply mourn the loss of lives in the earthquake that occurred on March 28, and we wish for the quick recovery of those who were injured,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a joint press briefing with Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi receives ceremonial Guard of Honour in Bangkok

The centuries-old relationship between India and Thailand is deeply rooted in our cultural and spiritual bonds, he said.

"The spread of Buddhism has connected our people, with scholars exchanging knowledge from Ayodhya to Nalanda... I am grateful to the government of Thailand for issuing a special postage stamp based on an 18th-century Ramayana mural paintings to mark my visit," he said.

The devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday, March 28, caused over 2700 deaths, and left over thousands missing

Advertisement

Modi, who began his Thailand visit on Thursday morning, held delegation-level talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He landed in Bangkpk on a two-day visit to attend the 6th BIMSTEC summit and received a Guard of Honour and also witnessed a mesmerising Ramakien – Thai Ramayana performance.

Guard of Honour "A special ceremonial welcome with Guard of Honour. PM @ingshin of Thailand warmly received PM Narendra modi at the Government House in Bangkok today," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is an international organisation of sevenSouth Asian and Southeast Asian nations, which together employ 1.73 billion people and have a combined gross domestic product of US$5.2 trillion (2023). The BIMSTEC member states—India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—are among the countries dependent on the Bay of Bengal.

Advertisement

Also Read | Thailand fears 10-15% drop in foreign tourist arrival after Myanmar earthquake

"The two leaders will have wide-ranging discussions for charting the way for future India-Thailand partnership," he said.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said that he witnessed a mesmerising Ramakien, Thai Ramayana performance after he arrived in Bangkok. It showcased the rich civilisational connect between India and Thailand, the PMO said.

"A cultural connection like no other! Witnessed a captivating performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien. It was a truly enriching experience that beautifully showcased the shared cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand," Modi said in a post on X.

"The Ramayana truly continues to connect hearts and traditions across so many parts of Asia," he added.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will join the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

Advertisement

After concluding Thailand's visit, he will travel to Sri Lanka for his first visit to the island country since the election of its new president.

The BIMSTEC summit will bring Modi face-to-face with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, and Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, among others.

The Ramayana truly continues to connect hearts and traditions across so many parts of Asia.

In a departure statement, Modi described BIMSTEC as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade.

(With PTI inputs)