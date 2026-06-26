In birthday wish, PM Modi commends Dharmendra Pradhan's NEP push amid CJP's paper leak protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26 June greeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his birthday and complimented him for his ‘commendable efforts’ towards the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Pradhan, a Lok Sabha member from Sambalpur in Odisha, turned 57 on Friday, 26 June.

"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister's praise of Pradhan came two days after he (Modi) complimented, at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, the successful conduct of the NEET-UG medical entrance re-examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA comes under Pradhan-led education ministry.

The NTA and Pradhan had earlier received flak from the opposition and other quarters for the alleged leak of the NEET-UG test papers after it was first held on May 3. That test was cancelled due to the alleged leak of the question papers and the re-examination was held on June 21.

As education minister, Pradhan has been leading the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, India's comprehensive framework designed to overhaul the education system. Built on the pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability, NEP aims to transition the system from rote memorisation to skill-based, holistic, and multidisciplinary learning.

Also Read | Telegram restored in India after temporary ban

Pradhan has been the Union education minister since July 2021. Prior to the current ministerial position, he had held portfolios of petroleum and natural gas and steel in the Modi government.

Day 7 of CJP's protest against Pradhan Pradhan's birthday conncided with seventh day of ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) at Jantar Mantar seeking his resignation over alleged irregularities in this year's NEET-UG exam.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said in a video message that the group would send Pradhan a resignation letter, which would need his thumbprint.

“Happy Birthday, Pradhan. Please resign,” Dipke is seen in the video writing on a board while supporters sing the birthday song in the background. “A very happy birthday to you, Dharmendra Pradhan. Do us a favour and resign," he said.

RaGa targets Pradhan too On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Pradhan for his "terrorist" remark used for CJP. Gandhi said Pradhan he must immediately apologise to crores of young people in this country and resign for his "failures".

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “Intoxicated by the arrogance of power, the Modi government has reached a point where the Education Minister labels students demanding their rights, fair examinations, and a secure future as ‘terrorists.’

Pradhan had in a recent interview with a TV channel labelled CJP protestors as ‘B-Team of terrorists.' In response, Dipke called Pradhan a ‘real terorrist’ for being allegedly responsible for the death of 17 young innocent NEET aspirants.

Dharmendra Pradhan is the real terrorist. 17 young, innocent lives were lost because of this Education Minister.

"Dharmendra Pradhan is the real terrorist. 17 young, innocent lives were lost because of this Education Minister. A Prime Minister who claims he stopped a war cannot stop a paper leak — and cannot even take the resignation of his own Education Minister.” Dipke told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.