In charts: BJP set to win big in Haryana despite smaller vote share

Payal Bhattacharya 1 min read 08 Oct 2024, 02:09 PM IST
The BJP is leading in 50 constituencies, well above the majority mark of 46, according to Election Commission of India data at 12 pm.
Summary

  • The BJP is leading in 10 more seats than it won in the previous election, after which it had formed a post-poll alliance to form the government.

The high-stake assembly election in Haryana is finally coming to a close, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to win a third term in the state, probably with a bigger seat tally. The party is leading in 50 constituencies, well above the majority mark of 46, according to Election Commission of India data at 12 pm.

In a major upset, the Indian National Congress, which was seen making a comeback in the state by exit polls, has managed to lead on just 34 seats. However, its vote share is currently bigger than that of BJP. Congress has garnered 40.4%, while the BJP has received 39.2%.

Despite this, the BJP’s leads are 10 seats higher than in the previous elections in 2019, when it had to cobble together a post-poll alliance to form the government.

The BJP has also maintained a significant margin in several constituencies, solidifying its position. The party is leading with a 5-15% margin in 19 constituencies, a 15-30% margin in 14 seats, and a margin of more than 30% in three seats.

Voting for all 90 seats was conducted in a single phase on 5 October.

