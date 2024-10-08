In charts: BJP set to win big in Haryana despite smaller vote share
Summary
- The BJP is leading in 10 more seats than it won in the previous election, after which it had formed a post-poll alliance to form the government.
The high-stake assembly election in Haryana is finally coming to a close, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to win a third term in the state, probably with a bigger seat tally. The party is leading in 50 constituencies, well above the majority mark of 46, according to Election Commission of India data at 12 pm.