Next Story
In charts: BJP set to win big in Haryana despite smaller vote share

In charts: BJP set to win big in Haryana despite smaller vote share

Payal Bhattacharya

  • The BJP is leading in 10 more seats than it won in the previous election, after which it had formed a post-poll alliance to form the government.

The BJP is leading in 50 constituencies, well above the majority mark of 46, according to Election Commission of India data at 12 pm.
The high-stake assembly election in Haryana is finally coming to a close, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to win a third term in the state, probably with a bigger seat tally. The party is leading in 50 constituencies, well above the majority mark of 46, according to Election Commission of India data at 12 pm.

In a major upset, the Indian National Congress, which was seen making a comeback in the state by exit polls, has managed to lead on just 34 seats. However, its vote share is currently bigger than that of BJP. Congress has garnered 40.4%, while the BJP has received 39.2%.

Despite this, the BJP’s leads are 10 seats higher than in the previous elections in 2019, when it had to cobble together a post-poll alliance to form the government.

The BJP has also maintained a significant margin in several constituencies, solidifying its position. The party is leading with a 5-15% margin in 19 constituencies, a 15-30% margin in 14 seats, and a margin of more than 30% in three seats.

Voting for all 90 seats was conducted in a single phase on 5 October.

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal is a data journalist with a keen eye for writing intricate stories hidden within numbers. She hold a Masters degree in Economics, and enjoys covering economy, corporate, and stock markets through the lens of data-driven storytelling. She has worked on a lot of stories surrounding macroeconomic indicators.
