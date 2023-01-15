In China, Xi Jinping faces a difficult year on several fronts

In a 2022 survey of its members, the EU Chamber reported that 60% of respondents reported increased difficulties in doing business in China, compared with 47% in the previous year, in part due to the opaque regulatory environment and the increased politicization of business. “We associate China with a very well-planned, well-organized government, and all of a sudden we see it capitulate in the face of Omicron," Mr. Wuttke says. “That takes away a lot of trust in the government’s abilities."