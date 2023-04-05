'In Congress, you are spineless,' Ghulam Nabi Azad says left because of Rahul Gandhi2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:35 PM IST
- On Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Azad said that had he not torn the ordinance brought out by the UPA government in 2013, he would not have been disqualified
Months after leaving Congress, veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday took a jibe at young leaders of the party and said I am 2,000% more Congressi than those who run (politics) on Twitter. In an all-out attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Azad said Gandhi is the reason for so many leaders leaving the party.
