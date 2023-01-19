In Davos, leaders fret over fragmenting global economy6 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Officials warn of threat to business and the challenges of regulatory compliance as global powers diverge on trade, industrial policy
DAVOS (SWITZERLAND) : Geopolitical rivalry, technology decoupling and protectionism have increasingly altered the world’s business and political landscape, adding new risks and threats and, for some, opportunity, say executives and officials meeting this week at the World Economic Forum.