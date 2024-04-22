Politics
In desert country, a 26-yr-old ‘reel neta’ rises to challenge BJP, Congress
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 22 Apr 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Summary
- Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ravindra Bhati, an independent candidate from Barmer, has a following of 2.3 million on Instagram—more than the eligible voters in the constituency. Pitted against Congress’ Ummeda Ram Beniwal and BJP’s Kailash Choudhary, the contest is now a heady mix of caste and charisma.
Barmer, Rajasthan: Lantha rahya. Stay Strong. The young boy’s scream pierced the door glasses of the SUV in which Ravindra Singh Bhati was campaigning. The energy around was electric. At every pit stop, the crowd lifted Bhati on their shoulders and carried him to the village temple. Women in bright coloured veils showered rose and marigold petals. Bhati brought his palms together in a namaste, smiled, and bowed before the crowd. Dhyan rakhjo. Take care of me, he said loudly.
