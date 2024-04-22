In desert country, a 26-yr-old ‘reel neta’ rises to challenge BJP, Congress

Bhati seems to have captured the imagination of the youth in one of the most backward districts of India. Here, poverty is palpable, water is scarce and migrating to states like Gujarat and Maharashtra in search of work is the route to survival for many. This is despite the presence of large projects like the oil fields of Vedanta Ltd, a lignite-based power plant of JSW Energy, and an upcoming ₹72,000 crore refinery and petrochemical complex jointly owned by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and the Rajasthan government. Plus, numerous stone quarries.