In eastern Ukraine’s largest city, pro-Russia sympathies wither as war looms

“It’s every segment of society, from nuclear physicists to shop assistants to engineers to students, asking to join," says Mykhailo Sokolov, the 113th brigade’s chief noncommissioned officer. “We will all defend our homes, our spouses, our children, our lovers with weapons in our hands. If their aviation tries to destroy us from the air, we will dig in to fight from under the ground. Where can we retreat to? There’s nowhere to go. It’s our own land."