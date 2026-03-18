In farewell message for RS members, PM praises Kharge, Deve Gowda and Pawar: 'Newly elected MPs should learn from them'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the contribution of 59 members retiring from the Rajya Sabha between April and July, calling Parliament "an open university." The prime minister urged the outgoing legislators to remain active in national life.

Addressing the Upper House on the occasion of the biennial farewell, PM Modi said such moments naturally dissolve partisan divides.

"When an occasion such as this arises -- naturally and spontaneously -- we rise above partisan differences, and a shared sentiment emerges within us all," he said.

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"In politics, there is no such thing as a full stop. The future awaits you as well, and your experience and contributions will forever remain an enduring part of our national life," he said.

Modi reserved special praise for three senior leaders - former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar -- calling them stalwarts who have spent more than half their lives in parliamentary proceedings.

“HD Deve Gowda ji, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Sharad Pawar ji are senior leaders who have spent more than half of their life in parliamentary work. Newly elected MPs should learn from them,” he said.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to outgoing Deputy Chairman Harivansh, describing him as "gentle and soft-spoken" yet "a man of rigorous action, constantly working for the betterment of every corner of India".

He noted that Harivansh had continued to travel across the country even during recess, engaging the youth on national issues.

"Even when the House is not in session, he travels to various corners of the country to interact with the youth, working tirelessly to foster a sense of national consciousness among them," Modi said.

PM jokes about Ramdas Athawale In a lighter vein, the Prime Minister singled out Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. Lamenting that wit and humour in the House had declined in the age of round-the-clock media -- "everyone has become extremely self-conscious", he said.

Modi added, "While members come and go, our Athawale-ji is truly evergreen. He is departing, yet I am confident that no one here will feel a void; he will continue to serve and contribute tirelessly."

The prime minister also noted that some outgoing members had the rare distinction of having served in both the old and new Parliament buildings. He closed by describing a six-year Rajya Sabha term as a transformative experience.

"The House serves as an open university. It offers the opportunity to gain insight into the intricate nuances of national life. In a sense, one receives both formal education and initiation here," he said. “The experience gained in Parliament is truly expansive.”

Earlier, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan opened the House proceedings by noting that a total of 59 members from 20 states, including 9 women, will retire between April and July upon completion of their terms.

He framed the occasion in constitutional terms, noting that the retirement of one-third of the House every two years "ensures continuity in the functioning of the Council of States while also creating space for new members to join the House and enrich its deliberations.

He described Deve Gowda as "a distinguished leader whose presence has added great stature to the House," and said Kharge "has been an important voice in the democratic functioning of this House" across a long career spanning both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

On Harivansh, Radhakrishnan said he "presided over this House with dignity, impartiality and a deep sense of responsibility", adding that his contributions to international parliamentary forums, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, and the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, "will always be remembered with great regard".

The House serves as an open university.

Radhakrishnan urged the outgoing members to view their departure as a new beginning. "Retirement should not be viewed as an end but as the beginning of new roles and responsibilities," he said.