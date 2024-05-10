In first Lok Sabha election post Article 370 scrapping, BJP not in the fray in 3 Kashmir seats | Explained in 5 points
This is first time since 1996 that the BJP has not fielded candidates in the 3 Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir, allowing the regional satraps NC and the PDP to compete. The decision, BJP says, is part of a broader strategy, with support being extended to 'patriotic' parties in the Valley.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not fielded any candidate in three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir for the first time in about three decades. These seats – Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri – will vote in the next three phases. Srinagar votes in the fourth phase on May 13.