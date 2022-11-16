In first since Galwan, Modi, Xi shake hands2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 12:20 AM IST
India-China ties have been at an all-time low since the start of the standoff in the Ladakh sector of the LAC
BALI :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and spoke briefly at a formal dinner for G20 leaders in Bali on Tuesday—their first face-to-face encounter in public since the start of the military standoff in Ladakh more than two years ago.