In Gujarat, AAP throws a challenge

Among those in favour of voting for the AAP is Shankar Makwana, 44, a Dalit. A truck driver based in Ahmedabad, he earns ₹30,000 a month and has three children. The eldest is married, while the other two children have just stepped out of college. “I sent them to private schools because the government schools here aren’t that great," he says. “But the private schools keep asking for money. As a truck driver, I have had to borrow money and get my kids educated. I wouldn’t have had to do it if the government schools in Gujarat were decent."

