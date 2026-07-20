In Parliament Session opening remarks, PM Modi takes swipe at '56-year-old youth' Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 20 July, praised ‘Skyroot’s space start-up while taking an indirect swipe at 56-year-old youth Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

“India's youth have embarked on a new journey into space. I was told that the average age of the entire team working at the 'Skyroot' startup is merely 28 years. Young people like these have accomplished this feat. I am not speaking of a 56-year-old youth,” PM Modi said in his remarks ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament.

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Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session to begin today on a stormy note

Skyroot Aerospace is a Hyderabad-based private space manufacturer and the first Indian company to successfully launch an orbital rocket, the Vikram-1, which completed its historic maiden flight on July 18, 2026.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning today is set to witness the Centre and the Opposition locking horns on several contentious issues. This session will have a total of 19 sittings, during which discussions on legislative works and other important issues will take place until 13 August.

"In just one month, the nation has achieved numerous milestones, a series of accomplishments that fill every citizen with pride. Be it on the national stage, the international arena, or now, even in space, these have truly been moments of pride for India. Just before the monsoon session last year, an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station,” PM Modi said.

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Oppn to corner Govt Opposition is all set to corner the government on host of issues including the Ram temple donation theft row, political defections, students’ protests on CBSE-NEET, ethanol-blended fuel, among others.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Kharge write to PM Modi over alleged donation embezzlement row

“And just the other day, a young Indian startup achieved a monumental feat. Few countries in the world have witnessed such private enterprise; India's youth have embarked on a new journey into space. It is a tremendous success... India's global profile is gaining universal recognition and acceptance. This is no coincidence; it is a message, a powerful message that the potential and aspirations of our country's youth are as boundless as space itself,” he said.

India continues 7.7% growth despite West Asia war PM Modi also said that there were several challenges including the war in West Asia, but despite that indian economy grew at 7.7% emerging as a major economy.

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“When arguments and facts are sound, one can make one's voice heard effectively even with a calm demeanour. I hope that the House's deliberations will be enriched by such arguments and facts. May every voice find an opportunity, and may every idea be respected. I invite all Members of Parliament to participate enthusiastically in the proceedings of this House,” the PM said adding that he was ‘firmly convinced’ that where there are facts and logic, there is no room for a storm.

Key bills listed "Positive spirit is essential for achieving the nation's goals. Our House has very experienced Members of Parliament. Regardless of their party affiliation, they possess a wealth of experience. At a time like this, both Parliament and the country need their experience and knowledge. Therefore, the functioning of Parliament, meaningful discussions, and a collective resolve to take the nation forward are, I believe, the need of the hour. The youth of the country, brimming with aspirations, demand that we move forward..."

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The government has listed key legislations, including taxation and education reforms. The government’s agenda did not include the re-introduction of the delimitation bill that it failed to pass in April due to a lack of numbers. Some reports suggested, the government may bring a revised bill later in the session.

According to the List of Business in the Lok Sabha, the Centre is set to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which will replace the ordinance increasing the maximum strength of judges in the apex court from 33 to 37.

I am not speaking of a 56-year-old youth.

In the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed a bill to make any insult or obstruction to the singing of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ a punishable offence for introduction in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday, 20 July.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a march to Parliament seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the CBSE-NEET fiasco, two days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar when his hunger strike entered its 21st day. The Delhi police have, however, warned of any mass gatherings outside of Jantar Mantar.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.