In Indonesia Election, Ex-General Is Front-Runner After Makeover for TikTok Age

The front-runner in Indonesia’s presidential election on Wednesday has endeared himself to young voters by projecting an image of a cuddly, cat-loving grandfather figure. But Prabowo Subianto has a checkered history.

He was dismissed from Indonesia’s military 25 years ago on allegations he kidnapped democracy activists. The former special forces commander—who trained for a period at a U.S. Army post then called Fort Benning—lamented in a 2017 book that Indonesia had lost its way after the fall of the country’s dictator Suharto, who was also his former father-in-law.

After two unsuccessful runs for president in the past decade, 72-year-old Subianto appears to be in a strong position to be third time lucky. Independent opinion polls before Wednesday’s elections projected him winning around 50% of the vote, far ahead of his two competitors. If he prevails, Subianto will helm the world’s third-largest democracy, home to 280 million people.

President Joko Widodo, who has served for nearly a decade, is barred from seeking a third term and will leave office in October. His son is Subianto’s running mate.

Subianto, who currently serves as Widodo’s defense minister, has vowed to finish what the president started. That includes doubling down on an economic policy that has made Indonesia the world’s dominant source of nickel for the electric-vehicle industry while touching off a coal binge. Subianto has also endorsed Widodo’s pet project of moving Indonesia’s capital from crowded Jakarta to a remote part of the island of Borneo.

“His vision is the same as my vision," said Subianto in a January speech. “Indonesia must be prosperous, our wealth should stay in our own hands."

Subianto has said he plans to stick with Indonesia’s foreign policy of not picking sides. In a 2022 news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, he said Indonesia considers itself a good friend to both China and the U.S., and would seek to leverage those friendships to manage rising tensions between the two powers.

While Indonesia has disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea that flare up from time to time, that hasn’t come in the way of its economic ties with China, the country’s top trading partner and a major source of foreign investment. Chinese-backed nickel smelters have gone up across the archipelago nation in the past five years.

On the campaign trail, Subianto abjured fiery outbursts against the media and his political adversaries for which he was known. Instead, he cultivated a lighter touch, frequently breaking into jigs during rallies and cuddling his cat in an Instagram video. His campaign embraced social-media posts portraying portly Subianto as gemoy, newfangled Indonesian slang that translates loosely as supercute and cuddly.

Subianto is running against two seasoned politicians. Ganjar Pranowo, the former governor of Central Java, has campaigned on investing in education and healthcare. Anies Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta, has stressed the need to shift to an economic plan that focuses on labor-intensive industries such as making shoes and furniture.

Subianto comes from a prominent political family that broke with Indonesia’s founding leader, Sukarno. He spent much of his childhood abroad, attending schools in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Switzerland and London. Returning to Indonesia as a young man, he rose through the ranks of its military’s special forces under the dictatorship of Suharto, an anticommunist who ruled Indonesia for more than three decades starting in 1966.

He married Suharto’s daughter in the 1980s and came to be seen by some as a potential heir to the dictator’s regime. The couple later divorced.

In 1998, Suharto’s reign ended with street riots triggered by the Asian financial crisis. Subianto was accused of kidnapping Indonesian democracy activists during the waning days of the regime, and he was discharged from the military.

He says that the charges have been politicized and that his campaign is committed to upholding human rights. His campaign didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In the years after Suharto’s fall, Subianto entered democratic politics, eventually starting his own political party, Gerindra. He ran for president in 2014, facing off against Widodo, a plain-speaking former furniture maker from a humble background, but lost in a relatively close election. He contested the results, claiming the election commission was biased against him, but eventually backed down.

In 2017, he wrote a book, “The Paradox of Indonesia," which explored why a nation so rich in natural resources had so many poor people. The book struck populist themes, arguing that Indonesia’s elected officials, judges, news media and even some religious leaders had become corrupt, and that Indonesia was at risk of falling prey to a new form of colonialism by moneyed interests.

He ran for president against Widodo again in 2019 and lost for the second time. His supporters held demonstrations and clashed with police, and at least six people were killed. Five months later, in an unusual twist, the once fierce rivals joined hands. Widodo, in an effort to shore up his coalition, invited Subianto to be defense minister.

In that role, Subianto has tried to upgrade Indonesia’s aging defense hardware, ordering big-ticket items such as French Rafale jet fighters and U.S. F-15s. One of his most prominent moments on the world stage came at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a June security conference in Singapore, where Subianto proposed a peace plan to end the Ukraine war.

The proposal, which called for Russian and Ukrainian armies to withdraw 15 kilometers from their forward positions, was rejected by Ukraine, and Widodo distanced himself from it.

In the run-up to Wednesday’s election, Widodo and Subianto expanded their political alliance. Widodo’s son, 36-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka, joined Subianto’s ticket as the candidate for vice president. Raka, who entered politics three years ago as a small-city mayor, faced one hurdle: an Indonesian law that bars people under the age of 40 from serving in that position.

In October, Indonesia’s constitutional court declined to change the minimum-age requirement but relaxed it for candidates who had served in certain types of political office before, paving the way for Raka to contest. The chief justice at the time was Widodo’s brother-in-law, leading civil-rights groups to criticize the ruling.

Widodo’s critics also accuse the president, a onetime political outsider whose election in 2014 was seen as a landmark for Indonesia’s democracy, of starting a dynasty. Widodo has said he wasn’t involved in decisions about whom to nominate for higher office. He declined to speak about the court’s ruling, saying any comments he made could be misconstrued as interference in judicial matters.

An ethics panel later held that the chief justice should have recused himself and demoted him, but the ruling stood. Erick Thohir, a Subianto campaign spokesman, said that given Indonesia’s young demography, it was good to have young political leaders represent them.

In a campaign speech last year, Subianto kidded about becoming a jokester and ditching the ferocity he was famous for. “That’s what happens when you lose two times!" he said. The audience roared with laughter.

