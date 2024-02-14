In Indonesia Election, Ex-General Is Front-Runner After Makeover for TikTok Age
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Feb 2024, 03:43 PM IST
SummaryPrabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander, has a checkered history.
The front-runner in Indonesia’s presidential election on Wednesday has endeared himself to young voters by projecting an image of a cuddly, cat-loving grandfather figure. But Prabowo Subianto has a checkered history.
