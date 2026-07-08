In Indonesia, PM Modi recalls Nehru's legacy, says India believes in development, not expansionism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the historic rescue of Indonesian leaders by former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik and praised former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's role in supporting the South-East Asian country's independence.

Modi, who became the first Indian prime minister to address the Indonesian parliament on Tuesday, recalled how New Delhi became a strong voice for Jakarta's independence movement at the United Nations.

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Also Read | PM Modi hails Biju Patnaik's daring 1947 rescue mission in Indonesia

"There is so much that our ancestors experienced together. Both our nations endured long periods of foreign rule. We gained our independence at almost the same time, Indonesia in 1945 and India in 1947," Modi told the Indonesian parliament.

In July 1947, Nehru, yet to officially take charge as India's first prime minister, ordered a covert operation to rescue the two leaders, tasking Patnaik, who was an ace pilot, with their extraction.

"During that era, at the Bandung Conference, President Sukarno and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru sent a clear message to the world that independent nations have the sovereign right to make their own decisions," he said.

Bandung Conference of 1955 The historic Bandung Conference was held in 1955 with 29 newly independent Asian and African countries as participants. Nehru, who was then India's prime minister, was one of its organisers. The summit promoted cooperation, opposed colonialism and laid the groundwork for the Non-Aligned Movement.

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In his speech, PM Modi also recalled former Odisha chief minister, Biju Patnaik's role in Indonesia's independence.

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“The role played by the respected Biju Patnaik, and the way he safely brought Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Mohammad Hatta to India, brought our two nations even closer together,” Modi added.

Patnaik and his co-pilot wife, Gyanwati Patnaik, flew a Dakota aircraft to Indonesia and safely extracted both leaders, bringing them to New Delhi via Singapore despite Dutch threats to shoot down the aircraft.

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In his address to the lawmakers that included President Prabowo Subianto and top ministers, PM Modi said India pursues a path of development, not expansionism, amid growing concerns in South East Asia over China's expansionist behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

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‘India advocate of a free, inclusive Indo-Pacific’ PM Modi called for further expansion of ties between the two nations and said the world will witness history in the making when 140 crore people of India and Indonesia's 29 crore citizens march together for shared prosperity.

"India is a strong advocate of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. India believes in freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific," the prime minister said.

India believes in a path of development, not expansionism.

"India is a nation that follows the path of development, not expansionism," he said against the backdrop of rising concerns in South East Asia over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the South China Sea and beyond.

(With agency inputs)